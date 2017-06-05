Featured Sweepstakes: Win a Trip to the Kennedy Space Center

Space geeks, this one’s for you.
Enter the NASA “Summer of Mars” sweepstakes by June 30, 2017, for a chance to win the grand prize: a four-night trip to Florida’s Kennedy Space Center for four people, including airfare, hotel, tickets to the Space Center, lunch with an astronaut, and a VIP tour.
To enter, provide the requested contact information (name, email, etc.) on the sweepstakes landing page and press “Submit.” Done! Time required to participate: less than 30 seconds.
The Fine Print
- Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the United States, including the District of Columbia, who are at least 18 years old at the time of entry. Exceptions: 19 years old in Alabama, Delaware, Nebraska; 21 years old in Mississippi.
- Limit: one entry per person per day.
- Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the grand prize: $4,900.
Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.
After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.
This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.
