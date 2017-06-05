Featured Sweepstakes: Win a Trip to the Kennedy Space Center

Space geeks, this one’s for you.

Enter the NASA “Summer of Mars” sweepstakes by June 30, 2017, for a chance to win the grand prize: a four-night trip to Florida’s Kennedy Space Center for four people, including airfare, hotel, tickets to the Space Center, lunch with an astronaut, and a VIP tour.

To enter, provide the requested contact information (name, email, etc.) on the sweepstakes landing page and press “Submit.” Done! Time required to participate: less than 30 seconds.

The Fine Print

Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the United States, including the District of Columbia, who are at least 18 years old at the time of entry. Exceptions: 19 years old in Alabama, Delaware, Nebraska; 21 years old in Mississippi.

Limit: one entry per person per day.

Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the grand prize: $4,900.

Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.