Featured Sweepstakes: Win a Trip to the Kennedy Space Center

by Tim Winship

Space geeks, this one’s for you.

Enter the NASA “Summer of Mars” sweepstakes by June 30, 2017, for a chance to win the grand prize: a four-night trip to Florida’s Kennedy Space Center for four people, including airfare, hotel, tickets to the Space Center, lunch with an astronaut, and a VIP tour.

To enter, provide the requested contact information (name, email, etc.) on the sweepstakes landing page and press “Submit.” Done! Time required to participate: less than 30 seconds.

The Fine Print

  • Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the United States, including the District of Columbia, who are at least 18 years old at the time of entry. Exceptions: 19 years old in Alabama, Delaware, Nebraska; 21 years old in Mississippi.
  • Limit: one entry per person per day.
  • Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the grand prize: $4,900.

Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.

