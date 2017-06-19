Featured Sweepstakes: Win a 4-Day Trip to Jamaica for 2

The only thing not included in this sun-and-fun sweepstakes prize is the sunscreen.

Enter the Seagram’s “Jamaica Me Happy” sweepstakes by July 24, 2017, for a chance to win the grand prize: a four-day trip to Jamaica for two people, including airfare, three nights at Jewel Dunn’s River Resort & Spa in Mammee Bay, Ocho Rios, meals, and VIP lounge access.

To enter, provide the requested contact information (name, email, etc.) on the sweepstakes landing page and press “Submit.” Done! Time required to participate: less than 30 seconds.

The Fine Print

Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the United States, including the District of Columbia, who are at least 21 years old at the time of entry.

Limit: one entry per person per week.

Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the grand prize: $3,600.

Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.