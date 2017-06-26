  • Featured Sweepstakes: Win a 4-Day Trip to Copenhagen for 2

Featured Sweepstakes: Win a 4-Day Trip to Copenhagen for 2

by Tim Winship

Love beer? Wanna get away? Check this!

Enter the St. Killian Importing “Carlsberg 170th Birthday” sweepstakes by July 31, 2017, for a chance to win the grand prize: a four-day trip for two to Copenhagen, Denmark, to participate in Carlsberg Brewery’s 170th birthday celebration, including airfare, hotel, Copenhagen and brewery tours, dinner at the Carlsberg museum.

To enter, provide the requested contact information (name, email, etc.) on the sweepstakes landing page and press “Submit.” Done! Time required to participate: less than 30 seconds.

The Fine Print

  • Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the United States, including the District of Columbia, who are at least 21 years old at the time of entry.
  • Limit: one entry per person.
  • Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the grand prize: $5,500.

Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.

About The Author

