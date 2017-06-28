Earn a Free Carlson Night After 2 Summer Stays

Is Carlson on your list of potential hotel chains for your summer stays? It should be.

Carlson’s winter and spring promotions were among the hotel industry’s most generous. The company’s summer offer is pretty good, too.

Offer Details

Between July 1 and September 30, Club Carlson members who complete two eligible stays can choose one of the following bonuses:

10,000 bonus points

A free Friday-night stay

The bonuses may be earned up to three times, after six stays.

Registration is required.

Deal or No Deal

Club Carlson members normally earn 20 points per $1 spent. Assuming two hypothetical one-night stays at $100 a night, you’d earn 4,000 points to qualify for the bonuses.

In that scenario, the 10,000-point bonus for two nights amounts to 2.5 times the normal earnings. That’s decent, although the bonus multiple will diminish for more expensive qualifying paid nights.

The superior return-on-investment is likely to be the free Friday-night stay. The free-night certificates may be used for a Friday night stay at any Quorvus Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, or Country Inns & Suites hotel worldwide between October 6, 2017, and January 26, 2018. Assuming the certificate is earned for two single-night stays at cheaper hotels and redeemed for a free night at a higher-end property, there’s potential to derive hefty value from this offer.

Either way, this offer is combinable with Carlson’s ongoing mobile-app bonus: Through December 31, Club Carlson members can earn a one-time 3,000-point bonus for using the Carlson mobile app to book and complete a stay at any Carlson hotel.

Once again, Carlson has given travelers good reason to include Quorvus Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Plaza, Park Inn, and Country Inns & Suites hotels on their lists of prospects for upcoming stays.

