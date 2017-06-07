Double Alaska Air Miles for Flights on 10 Partner Airlines

Alaska Airlines may be a smallish airline, but its Mileage Plan loyalty program has a global footprint, with a deep roster of partner airlines, allowing program members to earn and redeem miles for flights to most corners of the world.

Offer Details

Through September 30, Mileage Plan members can earn double miles for select coach-class flights on the following 10 partner airlines:

British Airways

Cathay Pacific

Emirates

Fiji Airways

Hainan Airlines

Icelandair

Japan Airlines

Korean Air

LAN

Qantas

The bonus applies to most coach fares, but not all.

Deal or No Deal

Double miles for flights through the summer months, to London, Hong Kong, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney, and more? Nice.

What makes this promotion less than a home run is the limited number of eligible flights. For example, the double miles are only offered on British Airways’ flights to London from San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle. Similar limitations apply to the eligible flights on the other participating airlines.

Also, mind the qualifying fare codes. While the higher-priced fares are all eligible for the bonus miles, some of the lower-priced discounts fares may not be. Check to confirm.

In all, a solid double. And point taken: Alaska has a solid roster of airline partners.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.