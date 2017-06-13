Delta Flash Sale: Award Flights to Canada Roundtrip from 20,000 Miles

Canada, anyone?

Fly between the continental U.S. and Canada for as few as 20,000 Delta miles roundtrip in coach.

That’s the gist of Delta’s latest flash sale on SkyMiles award travel. It is indeed a flash sale. As in: Book by 11:59 p.m. ET on June 14.

While the booking must be made in short order, award travel itself can be completed between September 5 through November 14, 2017.

Deal or No Deal

Delta no longer publishes award charts, so there is no standard against which to judge the discounted prices. However, in random test bookings, I found award prices as high as 72,500 miles for roundtrip coach flights to Canada. So the discounts can be considerable.

More generally, the fact that Delta is now discounting award travel on a monthly basis is a positive for SkyMiles members. Although it may leave them wondering which are the “normal” prices: the discounted rates, or the non-discounted rates. With the almost certain prospect of more award sales to come, it certainly makes ponying up the “normal” award price seem like an unnecessary extravagance.

As is always the case with flash sales, the snooze-you-lose booking imperative is a negative.

Still, worth a look if you have Delta miles in hand and plan (or could plan) a trip on any of the discounted routes in the coming months.

Reader Reality Check

Have you taken advantage of Delta’s award sales?

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.