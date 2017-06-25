Your Chance to Win a Share of 1,800,000 AAdvantage Miles With the Citi “30 Years of Wow” Contest

As part of the celebration of 30 years of the Citi / AAdvantage credit card, a contest called the Citi “30 Years of Wow” has been created in which you have your chance to win 300,000 AAdvantage miles plus $3,000 — or you could instead be one of 30 people to win 30,000 AAdvantage miles.

That means that a total of 1.8 million AAdvantage miles are being given away — and you could be one of the 33 winners.

Your Chance to Win a Share of 1,800,000 AAdvantage Miles

During your travels over the years, what are your favorite moments when you exclaimed “WOW” to the point where you had to take a photograph or video? Post your photograph or video on Instagram pertaining to a WOW vacation which you have experienced and state where you would like your next WOW vacation to be with @Citibank, #30YearsOfWow and #Contest.

There is a limit of one entry per person per day through Thursday, July 20, 2017 at 11:59:59 in the evening Eastern Daylight Time. Each entry must be substantially different than any other entry submitted by you. “Regramming” or copying and using a photograph or video created by another user is not allowed; and entries received in excess of the entry limit stated herein will be disqualified.

How to Enter the Contest

In short, simply post a photograph or video of your “Wow” travel moment from the last 30 years on Instagram; state where you would like to experience your next “Wow” travel moment; and tag @Citibank, #30YearsOfWow and #Contest…

…but the complete information on how to enter the contest is as follows:

You must be a registered user of Instagram — if you do not have an account, create one for free at Instagram Your Instagram privacy options on your account settings must be set to “OFF” — you can return your account to “private” at any time after the announcement of the winners Use a photograph or video you already own; or take a photograph of a “Wow” travel moment from within the last 30 years Express where you would like to experience your next “Wow” travel moment Post at Instagram must include @Citibank, #30YearsOfWow and #Contest. Optional: Geotag your post. If you post a video, your video must comply with Instagram community guidelines and must be no more than the maximum length allowed by Instagram, which is 60 seconds Post must be sent from one Instagram account only, as multiple accounts may not be used; and anyone found to use multiple accounts to enter will be ineligible Branded filters, stickers, emojis and words of any kind on the photograph or video are not allowed Only one photograph or video is allowed per entry A photo collage or use of any branded application to create a photograph or video slideshow is not allowed. Entry content guidelines include: The entry must be: In English

The own original creation executed solely by the entrant, may not have won any previous award or been submitted in any other competition, and must be a previously unpublished and previously un-produced work

In keeping with the image of the sponsor and may not be obscene, indecent or otherwise offensive, as determined by judges or sponsor at their sole discretion, nor can the entry defame or invade publicity rights or privacy of any person, living or deceased, or otherwise infringe upon any person’s personal or proprietary rights, including but not limited to intellectual property rights, and the right to submit or use same shall not be restricted Incomplete or inaccurate entries are void By entering, entrants acknowledge compliance with the official rules — including all eligibility requirements. The content of the entry cannot: Promote any activities that may appear unsafe or dangerous. Endorse any form of hate or hate group. Defame, misrepresent or contain disparaging remarks about any person or entity, including but not limited to the Sponsor or its affiliates or their products or services, as determined in the sole discretion of the Sponsor. Contain any material that may, in the sole judgment of Sponsor, infringe on the intellectual property rights of any third party, including but not limited to, copyrights or trademarks owned by others. Advertise or promote any third party brand or product of any kind or contain any personal identification, including, but not limited to: license plate numbers, personal names, e-mail addresses, phone numbers, or street addresses. Contain materials embodying the names or other indicia of, or identifying any person, living or dead (other than yourself), unless appropriate permission and releases have been obtained for your use of such material in your Entry. Communicate messages inconsistent with the messages, policies, and/or goodwill with which the Sponsor wishes to associate, as determined in the sole discretion of the Sponsor. Be in violation of any applicable federal, state, and/or local laws, rules, and regulations.

Prizes

Three winners of the grand prize will each receive 300,000 American Airlines AAdvantage miles — which are worth an approximate retail value of $5,970.00 — and a travel voucher worth $3,000.00 with the travel agent of the administrator of this contest. The approximate retail value of each grand prize is $8,970.00; and the total approximate retail value of all of the grand prizes is $26,910.00.

Thirty winners of the honorable mention prize will each receive 30,000 American Airlines AAdvantage miles — which are worth an approximate retail value of $597.00 each. The total approximate retail value of all of the honorable mention prizes is $17,910.00.

The total approximate retail value of all of the prizes is $44,820.00.

Only one prize can be won per person; and prizes cannot be transferred. The selection by judges of the three grand prize winners and 30 winners of the honorable mention prize will occur during the week of Monday, July 24, 2017 — with winners to be notified on Friday, July 28, 2017; and the winners will be official announced during the week of Monday, August 7, 2017.

Additional conditions of the grand prize travel voucher include — but are not limited to — the following:

The travel voucher: Must be redeemed by Sunday, September 30, 2018 and travel or events booked using the travel voucher must be completed by Monday, December 31, 2018 Must be used through the administrator of this contest, or its designated travel agent Can be used for hotel accommodations, transportation, activities at selected destination, and meals valued up to $3,000.00 — and the winner is responsible for any costs in excess of the value of the travel voucher at his or her expense Has certain restrictions; and blackout dates may apply Cannot be transferred or redeemed for cash.

If the travel voucher is not used to its full value, no cash will be given to the winner.

Winners are not required to use American Airlines AAdvantage frequent flier loyalty program miles in conjunction with the travel vouchers.

The grand prize does not include any other incidentals not mentioned in the official rules — such as but not limited to: Special seating assignments Baggage fees Alcoholic beverages Food Gratuities and tips Insurance Laundry service Merchandise Parking Room service Service charges Souvenirs Telephone calls

Releasees are not responsible if tickets, travel vouchers, certificates or other similar items are lost, stolen, or misplaced by winner and will not be replaced or if booked transportations are missed, cancelled or delayed for any reason.

Releasees will not be responsible for weather conditions, Acts of God, acts of terrorism, civil disturbances, work stoppage or any other natural disaster outside their control that may cause the cancellation or postponement of any event.

Winner and, if applicable, guest are bound by the terms and conditions of as stated on all airlines, hotels and other third party service providers used in connection with the Grand Prize.

Reservations using the travel voucher must be made through Sponsor’s agent. Reservations using the American Airlines AAdvantage miles are to be made through American Airlines by the winner. Blackout periods and other restrictions, conditions, and limitations may apply.

Travel is subject to availability and certain other restrictions; and other official rules, terms, conditions and restrictions apply.

Judging

At the conclusion of the entry period, a panel of judges consisting of the sponsor and its representatives will score each eligible entry based on the following judging criteria:

The “Wow” Factor — 50% of total score

Creativity — 25% of total score

Storytelling — 25% of total score

Official Rules

No purchase or payment is required or necessary to enter, play, win or claim a prize; and a purchase or payment will not increase your odds or chances of winning.

You must be a citizen, legal resident, or resident alien of the 50 United States, the District of Columbia, Guam, American Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands who is at least 18 years of age or older at the time of entry with a valid United States taxpayer identification number. Non-resident aliens are not eligible to enter the contest or win.

This contest is void in Puerto Rico, the United States Virgin Islands, and otherwise where prohibited or restricted by law.

Other official rules, terms and conditions apply — be sure that you read all of them carefully and agree with them before participating in the sweepstakes — which include but are not limited to those dealing with the topics of:

Privacy and personal information

Release and limitations of liability

Selection and verification of winners

Winner notification procedure

Disqualification of participants

Criteria and restrictions pertaining to claiming and using prizes once they are won

Rights

Publicity

Tax liability

Technical issues

Legal waivers and statements

Unclaimed prizes

Cancellation or postponement of prizes

Substitution of prizes

How to find out the names of the winners

What can potentally happen in the event of a dispute

Burden of proof of submission of entry

Typographical errors

Other disclaimers and conditions of participation

Inside Take

Good luck to you if you decide to participate in this contest — but remember that you must be a member of Instagram in order to participate; and you apparently are not required to be a holder of a Citi / AAdvantage credit card.

Source: Citibank and American Airlines.