You will have a choice between a free stay on a Friday night or 10,000 bonus Gold Points for every two stays you complete between Saturday, July 1, 2017 and Saturday, September 30, 2017 by participating in the Stay 2, Earn a Free Friday Night or 10K Points promotion from Club Carlson — and you can earn a maximum of up to three free Friday nights or up to 30,000 bonus Gold Points once you have finalized your decision, as both promotions will be capped at three awards per member.

10,000 Bonus Gold Points or Free Stay On a Friday Night With Club Carlson

You only need to register once to be eligible for this promotion — but you must register prior to checking out of your first eligible stay at a hotel or resort property for that stay to count for this promotion.

To participate in this promotion — which is valid for eligible stays only — you must be a member of the Club Carlson frequent guest loyalty program and provide your Club Carlson membership number at the time of reservation or when checkin in to the hotel or resort property.

You may select only one of the two choices available to you from a pop-up list. You are not able to switch your reward choice after registration; and the selection is for the entirety of the promotion.

Choose from either the:

Free Friday Night E-Cert promotion — from which your free Friday night confirmation will be delivered in the form of an e-certificate — or

10,000 Bonus Points promotion, through which the bonus Gold Points will be credited to your account when the standard Gold Points are credited for the second, fourth and sixth eligible stay after registration — and will usually be posted to your account within five days after the qualifying eligible stay has been completed

Eligible Hotel Brands

You can earn your rewards at any hotel or resort property worldwide under the following brands:

Free Friday E-Certificates Select Terms and Conditions

You will be notified via e-mail message that you have a Friday E-Cert; and awarded Friday E-Certs will be visible under ‘My Account’ when you are logged in to your Club Carlson membership account.

Each Friday E-Cert is valid for a new reservation booked on a Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group Internet web site using the unique Friday E-Cert code provided. Separate reservations may be booked for additional nights before or after the Friday night reservation.

Friday E-Certificates:

Will expire on January 26, 2018 and cannot be extended

Which are used on a reservation that is cancelled within the cancellation policy of the hotel or resort property — and before its expiration date — may be re-used

Do not include all incidental charges — such as gratuities, parking, resort fees, room service and room entertainment

Are not valid for existing reservations

May not be used in conjunction with packages, promotions, group, convention or discounted rates; or used in combination with other gift certificates, e-certificates or vouchers

Must be reserved by the earning member

May only be used once

May not be assigned, transferred, brokered, bartered, sold, posted electronically, or altered in any way

Have no cash value and are void where prohibited by law

Will be awarded three times throughout the promotion period: By August 15, 2017 for E-Certs earned in July By September 15, 2017 for E-Certs earned in August; and By October 15, 2017 for E-Certs earned in September

Are valid for reservations on a single Friday night for stays between October 6, 2017 and January 26, 2018 at any hotel or resort property worldwide under the following brands: Quorvus Collection Radisson Blu Radisson RED Radisson Park Plaza Park Inn by Radisson Country Inns & Suites By Carlson



Other Select Terms and Conditions

Stays or nights paid for by using Gold Points or Points + Cash are not eligible for this promotion. Requests for free nights or bonus points for stays prior to promotion registration will not be honored.

An eligible stay is defined as one or more consecutive nights reserved at an eligible rate booked through an eligible booking source — as defined in the terms and conditions of the Club Carlson frequent guest loyalty program — and consumed between Saturday, July 1, 2017 and Saturday, September 30, 2017. Both the check-in and checkout dates of the eligible stay must take place within the promotion period.

The promotion is subject to all terms and conditions of the Club Carlson frequent guest loyalty program. Other exclusions, terms and conditions may apply. Void where prohibited by law.

Inside Take

Registering for this promotion will cost you only a few seconds of your time and effort, which is all you have to lose — and you could gain either up to three Friday night stays free of charge; or 10,000 bonus Gold Points.

The choice is yours — but choose wisely in order for you to maximize your reward from this promotion. The free Friday night stays may be considered worth more than 10,000 bonus Gold Points, which are only good for redemption for one free night at a Category 1 hotel property; but the exception to this thought may be if you intend to redeem your Gold Points for a reward other than a hotel night — such as for gift cards as one example — especially if you do not plan to stay in a hotel room on a Friday night during the eligible period.

Park Inn by Radisson Budapest is one of the many hotel and resort properties participating in this sale. Please click here for a review of this hotel property. Photograph ©2014 by Brian Cohen.