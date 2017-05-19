This Week in Travel: Summer Travel + Laptop Ban? + SkyMiles for Lyft Rides + Best Award Availability + AA’s Upgrade Policy

In case you missed something, following are the biggest travel stories and best deals covered this past week. Check ’em out!

The Laptop Ban: Expand It or Banish It?

The laptop ban may be at a tipping point, with opposing forces calling to both expand and curtail it. Expand the ban, or ban it: What say you?

Summer Travel Forecast: More Flyers, More Flights

The forecast is for a 4 percent increase in air travel during the summer months, making for crowded, uncomfortable flights. Here’s how to survive the crush.

World’s Largest Airline Will Add Seats, Reduce Legroom

American, the world’s largest airline, plans to add more coach seats to some planes, reducing legroom to as little as 29 inches. Ouch!

Delta SkyMiles Members Can Now Earn Miles for Lyft Rides

Effective today, members of Delta’s SkyMiles program can earn one mile for every $1 spent on Lyft rides.

Survey: Southwest Is Best for Frequent-Flyer Awards

A new study purports to show which airline programs have the most frequent-flyer award availability, and the highest payback rates. Your mileage may vary.

American’s New Upgrade Policy: What You Need to Know

On May 20, American will begin using a new system for prioritizing upgrade requests. If you’re not a big spender, you won’t like it.

This Summer, Earn Up to 4,000 Points Per Marriott Stay

This summer, Marriott Rewards members can earn up to 4,000 bonus points for their second and subsequent stays at Marriott hotels.

Win a Seabourn Alaska Cruise

Enter this sweepstakes for a chance to win any Seabourn Alaska cruise of 12 days or less, during 2017.

Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.