This Week in Travel: New LAX Terminal + Right-to-Recline? + Cleanest Restrooms + Hyatt Award Discount

In case you missed something, following are the biggest travel stories and best deals covered this past week. Check ’em out!

Is This the Solution to the Right-to-Recline Debate?

To recline or not to recline? A paper by two law professors purports to offer a solution to the problem that satisfies both the recliner and the reclinee.

The Rich and Famous Get Their Own Terminal at LAX

Los Angeles airport has a new terminal where wealthy travelers can enjoy private suites and chauffeured BMW rides across the tarmac to their gates.

Alaska Air Has a New Mileage Partner: Finnair

Alaska Airlines’ Mileage Plan just gets better and better. This week, the program added a new European partner, Finnair, for mileage earning and awards.

The Cleanest Gas Station Restrooms? There’s an App for That

Just in time for summer road trips, the publishers of GasBuddy have released the results of a survey of gas station restrooms, based on 1.5 million reviews.

TSA’s PreCheck Now Includes 7 New Carriers

The TSA’s PreCheck trusted-traveler program was expanded this week to include an additional seven airlines, including Singapore and Turkish.

Summer Travel Forecast: More Flyers, More Flights

The forecast is for a 4 percent increase in air travel during the summer months, making for crowded, uncomfortable flights. Here’s how to survive the crush.

For Hyatt Credit Card Holders: a 10% Discount on Awards

Between June 1 and September 5, World of Hyatt members who hold the program-linked credit card will receive a 10% rebate on all points redeemed for awards.

Best Western’s Summer Promotion: a $10 Gift Card After Every Night

Through September 4, Best Western Rewards members can earn a $10 Best Western Gift Card for every eligible night. Deal or no deal?

Here’s How You Could Win a 6-Day Golfing Trip to Scotland

Enter to win a six-day golfing trip to Scotland, including airfare, hotel, golf rounds at four different courses, and a full set of Callaway golf clubs.

Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.