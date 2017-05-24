Hyatt Credit Cardholders Get Another 10% Discount on Awards

One reliable way to add value to a travel-rewards credit card is to give cardholders a discount on awards. The Citi AAdvantage credit cards have been doing it for years, offering a rotating list of award flights available for between 10 and 30 percent fewer miles. In that case, the discounts are a permanent feature of the cards.

Hyatt has taken a slightly different approach with its Hyatt Credit Card, offering cardholders a rebate on awards in 2015 and 2016. The award sale was promoted as a limited-time offer, rather than a permanent card perk.

Whatever you call it, it’s back again for 2017.

Offer Details

Between June 1 and September 5, World of Hyatt members who hold the program-linked Hyatt credit card will receive a 10 percent rebate on all points redeemed for free nights, Points + Cash stays, room upgrades, and dining and spa services consumed during the promotion period.

Registration is required, and must be completed by June 30.

Deal or No Deal

With its industry-lagging footprint (just 600 hotels), and a newly redesigned program that has been mostly received with indifference or downright scorn, Hyatt sorely needs a win with travelers.

Anything that makes loyalty points go further increases their value, a welcome exception to the larger trend of points’ long-term devaluation. This award sale does exactly that. It may not be a home run, but it’s a solid double.

Hyatt would be smart to take the next step and formalize the discount as a permanent feature of the card. That would help make the World of Hyatt a better place.

Reader Reality Check

What’s your take on the new World of Hyatt?

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.