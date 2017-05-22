Featured Sweepstakes: Win a 6-Day Golfing Trip to Scotland

Any golfer worth his spikes and gimme’s has dreamed of playing the links in Scotland, where it all began. Here’s how to do it for free.

Enter the VisitScotland “Epic Scotland” sweepstakes by June 6, 2017, for a chance to win the grand prize: a six-day golfing trip to Scotland for two, including airfare, hotel, tickets to the AAM Scottish Open, golf rounds at four different courses, a full set of Callaway golf clubs.

To enter, provide the requested contact information (name, email, etc.) on the sweepstakes landing page and press “Submit.” Done! Time required to participate: less than 30 seconds.

The Fine Print

Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States, including the District of Columbia, and Canada, who are at least 18 years old at the time of entry.

Limit: one entry per person.

Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the grand prize: not disclosed.

Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.