Choice Hotels Offers 1 Free Night After 2 Stays

There’s no harm in being repetitious, if what’s being repeated is a good deal.

For the past several years, Choice’s recurring promotional offer has been 8,000 points after two stays.

Sometimes it’s promoted as such: 8,000 points after two stays. More often though, the headline promotes either a free night or a gift card — both of which are available for 8,000 points.

For its latest promotion, the featured bonus is a free night: “Stay Two Times, Earn a $50 Gift Card.” But what you’re really earning is 8,000 Choice Privileges points — enough to redeem for a gift card, or for a free night at one of 1,500 lower-priced hotels in the Choice network.

Offer Details

Between May 11 and July 31, Choice Privileges members can earn 8,000 points after two stays. Again, that’s enough points for a free night at more than 1,500 Choice hotels.

Qualifying stays must be booked at , via the Choice mobile app, or by calling 1-800-4CHOICE, although Diamond and Platinum members may book direct with the hotel, and corporate travelers may book through a travel agent or corporate booking system.

There’s no limit to the number of times the bonus may be earned.

Registration is required.

Deal or No Deal

Earning enough points for a free night after two stays, even at a lower-end hotel, is a potentially high-value offer, especially if the qualifying stays are single nights at lower-priced properties.

That makes this one of the more lucrative of the current hotel promotions.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.