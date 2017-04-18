The Best U.S. Airline? Here’s the Consensus Pick

Is there one carrier that can claim, indisputably, the title of “Best U.S. Airline”? A look at five recent surveys suggests there might indeed be a consensus winner.
Airline Quality Rating
The annual Airline Quality Rating study, a joint undertaking by professors at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical and Wichita State universities, incorporates 15 elements in four areas of airline performance: mishandled bags, on-time arrivals, denied boardings, and customer complaints. The report synthesizes data compiled by the DOT for its monthly Air Travel Consumer Report, and assigns U.S. airlines a higher or lower AQR (Airline Quality Rating) accordingly.
Applying those criteria, the study ranked U.S. airlines as follows:
- Alaska
- Delta
- Virgin America
- JetBlue
- Hawaiian
- Southwest
- SkyWest
- United
- American
- ExpressJet
- Spirit
- Frontier
TripAdvisor
TripAdvisor’s best-airline list is based on reader feedback, specifically airline reviews submitted between February 2016 and February 2017.
Among U.S. airlines, readers favored Delta over other major airlines. Among “Mid-Size & Low Cost Airlines,” a rather awkward category, JetBlue was top-ranked.
SmarterTravel Editors’ Choice
For its 2017 Editors’ Choice rankings, SmarterTravel considered the seven factors “most likely to affect the average traveler”: hard product, soft product, reliability, scope, fees, complaints, frequent flyer program. Each factor was assigned a weight, according to its relative importance, and the contenders were then rated accordingly.
The top five:
- Alaska
- JetBlue
- Southwest
- Delta
- United
The Points Guy’s Best and Worst Airlines
For The Points Guy’s contribution to the best-airline studies, 10 criteria were considered, falling into four general categories: price, convenience, headaches, and extras.
The top five:
- Alaska
- United
- Virgin America
- JetBlue
- American
Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards
In the domestic airline category, Travel + Leisure readers rated airlines according to cabin comfort, service, food, customer service, and value.
- Virgin America
- JetBlue
- Hawaiian
- Alaska
- Southwest
Best of the Best
Many surveys, many rating criteria, many outcomes. Are there any airlines that rate highly across the surveys?
As it turns out, there is one airline that is top rated in three of the five surveys, and ranked in the top five in a fourth. Alaska Airlines. If there is a consensus favorite, that’s it.
For a runner-up, JetBlue placed in the top five in all five surveys, making it a lock for second place and a strong contender for the top spot.
Reader Reality Check
What are your choices for the best U.S. airlines?
After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.
This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.
Comments
Jason Brandt Lewis says
@Tim —> First of all, in your link to TripAdvisor above, I do not see a reference to Delta, but rather in the Top Ten of the WORLD’S airlines, I see jetBlue coming in 4th and Alaska, 9th.
I calculated the overall results with two modifications (ignoring TripAdvisor because their Top Ten list is international and only contains two US-based airlines; and only taking the top five from AQR in order to be consistent), and assigned 5 points for a 1st place vote, 4 points for a 2nd, etc.,down to a single point for a 5th place ranking — then totaled the results over the four lists (AQR, SmartTraveler, TPG, T+L). The results I came up with are as follows:
1. Alaska, with 17 points across all four surveys (avg. 4.25 points over all four).
2. JetBlue, with 12 points across all four surveys (avg. 3.0. — a full 1.25 points lower).
— Virgin America, with 11 points from only THREE surveys (but avg. 2.75 over all four, lagging behind
JetBlue by only 1/4 of a point). I would suggest statistically these two carriers are tied.
4. Delta, with 6 points in only two surveys (avg. 1.50 over all four).
— United with 5 points in only two surveys (avg. 1.25 over all four).
— Hawaiian and
— Southwest, each with 4 points in only two surveys (avg. 1.0 over all four). I would suggest these
four airlines are statistically tied.
Tim Winship says
Here’s the direct link to the TripAdvisor results, showing Delta as the best of the majors, and JetBlue and Alaska in the #1 and #2 spots in the regional/discount category: https://www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Airlines-cNorthAmerica
Doesn’t change the outcome: In both our analyses, it’s Alaska #1 and JetBlue #2.
Thx for adding the more rigorously quantitative perspective.