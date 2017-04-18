The Best U.S. Airline? Here’s the Consensus Pick

Is there one carrier that can claim, indisputably, the title of “Best U.S. Airline”? A look at five recent surveys suggests there might indeed be a consensus winner.

Airline Quality Rating

The annual Airline Quality Rating study, a joint undertaking by professors at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical and Wichita State universities, incorporates 15 elements in four areas of airline performance: mishandled bags, on-time arrivals, denied boardings, and customer complaints. The report synthesizes data compiled by the DOT for its monthly Air Travel Consumer Report, and assigns U.S. airlines a higher or lower AQR (Airline Quality Rating) accordingly.

Applying those criteria, the study ranked U.S. airlines as follows:

Alaska Delta Virgin America JetBlue Hawaiian Southwest SkyWest United American ExpressJet Spirit Frontier

TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor’s best-airline list is based on reader feedback, specifically airline reviews submitted between February 2016 and February 2017.

Among U.S. airlines, readers favored Delta over other major airlines. Among “Mid-Size & Low Cost Airlines,” a rather awkward category, JetBlue was top-ranked.

SmarterTravel Editors’ Choice

For its 2017 Editors’ Choice rankings, SmarterTravel considered the seven factors “most likely to affect the average traveler”: hard product, soft product, reliability, scope, fees, complaints, frequent flyer program. Each factor was assigned a weight, according to its relative importance, and the contenders were then rated accordingly.

The top five:

Alaska JetBlue Southwest Delta United

The Points Guy’s Best and Worst Airlines

For The Points Guy’s contribution to the best-airline studies, 10 criteria were considered, falling into four general categories: price, convenience, headaches, and extras.

The top five:

Alaska United Virgin America JetBlue American

Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards

In the domestic airline category, Travel + Leisure readers rated airlines according to cabin comfort, service, food, customer service, and value.

Virgin America JetBlue Hawaiian Alaska Southwest

Best of the Best

Many surveys, many rating criteria, many outcomes. Are there any airlines that rate highly across the surveys?

As it turns out, there is one airline that is top rated in three of the five surveys, and ranked in the top five in a fourth. Alaska Airlines. If there is a consensus favorite, that’s it.

For a runner-up, JetBlue placed in the top five in all five surveys, making it a lock for second place and a strong contender for the top spot.

