AAdvantage Members Can Earn 50,000 Miles for DirecTV Service

When was the last time you saw a 50,000-mile bonus offered for anything but a credit card sign-up? Never, probably. But they do exist, and this DirecTV offer is an example.

Offer Details

For a limited time, members of American’s AAdvantage program can earn 50,000 bonus miles for purchasing a new DirecTV package.

Eligible packages start at $50 a month, plus taxes and fees, for the first year, increasing to $90 a month for the second year. A two-year contract is required.

There’s no published end date to the offer, so it could be terminated or downgraded at any time.

Deal or No Deal

With its two-year minimum contract, and potentially hefty monthly annual fees during that period, a DirecTV plan is not a commitment to be taken lightly. The fact that such contracts are notoriously loaded with niggling taxes and fees adds to the caution that consumers should exercise when contemplating this and any such offer.

On the other hand, those caveats apply whether there’s a mileage bonus associated with the plan or not. So if you’re in the market for TV service anyway, and DirecTV meets your needs, the miles are icing on a cake that you would have bought anyway.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.