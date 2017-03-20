This Week’s Featured Sweepstakes: Win a 5-Day Trip to India for 2

Is India’s Taj Mahal on your bucket list?

Enter the Williams Sonoma “Win a Trip to India” sweepstakes by April 15, 2017, for a chance to win the grand prize: a trip for two to India, including airfare voucher, accommodations, Delhi tours and tastings, a cooking lesson, Taj Mahal visit.

To enter, provide the requested contact information (name, email, etc.) on the sweepstakes landing page and press “Submit.” Done! Time required to participate: less than 30 seconds.

The Fine Print

Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States, including the District of Columbia, who are at least 18 years old at the time of entry.

Limit: one entry per person.

Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the grand prize: $4,995.

Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.