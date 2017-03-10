This Week’s Biggest Stories: Southwest Elite Perks + $550 Rewards Card + Trump-Era Travel + Pee in the Pool

In case you missed something, following are the biggest travel stories and best deals covered this past week. Check ’em out!

Southwest Improves Standby Benefit for Elites

Beginning this week, Southwest has made it easier for elite members of Rapid Rewards to standby for alternative same-day flights.

Will Travelers Be Asked to Pay for Trump’s Wall?

If the Trump administration has its way, air travelers will bear some of the costs of the President’s $6 billion wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

Is Any Rewards Card Worth a $550 Annual Fee?

The pricey Amex Platinum card is under attack by several other perks-rich cards. Is adding benefits and upping the price the right competitive response?

There’s How Much Pee in That Pool…?

A new study estimates that there are 2 gallons of urine in the average backyard swimming pool. Should you take the plunge anyway?

Trump Administration Blocks Travel-Consumer Protections

The Trump administration has suspended a DOT move to require transparency in airline pricing. Other consumer protections could be rolled back as well.

SuperShuttle Shuts Down at One Major Airport. Next?

SuperShuttle’s once-ubiquitous blue vans are no longer dropping off or picking up travelers at Atlanta airport, the country’s busiest. The problem: Uber.

Travel Hackers Beware, American Express Has Its Eyes on You

Credit card churners beware. American Express has warned that it plans to take steps to prevent consumers from reaping rewards without loyalty.

Earn More American AAdvantage Miles for Online Shopping

Through March 17, AAdvantage members can earn American bonus miles for purchases made through the AAdvantage eShopping portal at any of 850 merchants.

Win Free Marriott Stays for 30 Years

Enter the Marriott sweepstakes to win enough Marriott Rewards points for 30 years’ worth of free hotel stays.

