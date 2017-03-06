This Week’s Best Sweepstakes: Win 3.75 Million Marriott Rewards Points

How’s this for a sweepstakes prize: enough Marriott Rewards points to stay free at Marriott hotels five nights a week for 30 years.

Enter the Marriott “Travel for Life” sweepstakes by May 1, 2017, for a chance to win the grand prize: 3,750,000 Marriott Rewards points, plus $10,000 to cover tax liability if the winner is a U.S. resident.

To enter, use the Marriott mobile app to book, check in, or make a property request during a Marriott stay. To participate without using the mobile app, U.S. residents may enter by mail, by sending their contact information to the sweepstakes administrator (full details here).

The Fine Print

Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States, including the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the U.K., Canada, France, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands, and South Africa who have reached the age of majority in their home countries.

Limit: 20 entries per person for each of the three mobile app transactions, and 20 entries by mail.

Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the grand prize (points only): $46,875.

Somebody has to win this prize right? Might as well be you.

