This Week in Travel: Youngest Fleet + Cuba Flights + Free Coach Grub + Minimum Seat Size + Cheap Europe Airfares

Free Coach Meals on American’s Transcontinental Flights. Yay!

Beginning on May 1, American’s flights between New York and both Los Angeles and San Francisco will feature free Main Cabin meals.

Who Has the Newest Planes? (And Does Anyone Care?)

Of the Big 4 airlines, American now boasts the youngest aircraft fleet, with an average age of 9.8 years. Does anyone care? Should they?

Citing Overcapacity, 2 Airlines Will Exit Cuba Market

While the withdrawal of two carriers from the Cuba market is a setback for the airlines, it may be good news for travelers. Here’s why.

Congress to Consider Bill Requiring Seat-Size Minimums

Two new bills in Congress would charge the FAA with setting minimum seat sizes for commercial airlines. Nice idea, but…

New Airline Offers More Cheap Seats to Europe

Tickets go on sale today from new discount airline LEVEL. Ticket prices for flights between Barcelona and the U.S. start at just $149 each way.

The Latest Trump Travel Ban, Banned by 2 Courts

Just hours before it was to take effect, the Trump administration’s revised travel ban was blocked by a federal judge in Hawaii.

Pay-with-Points and a Bonus from La Quinta

Want to use your La Quinta Returns points to pay for everyday purchases charged to a Visa credit card? You can, although you might want to think twice.

For Club Carlson Members: Bonus Points and a Discount at 350 Hotels

Through March 26, Club Carlson members can save up to 30 percent and earn 2,500 bonus points when booking qualifying stays at 350 hotels.

Dead Sea Anyone? Win This 7-Day Trip to Jordan for 2

Enter for a chance to win a seven-day trip to Jordan, including airfare, accommodations, tours, a visit to the Dead Sea, and some meals.

Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.