This Week in Travel: Virgin America’s Future + LAX Chaos + Laptop Ban + Dangerous Destinations

In case you missed something, following are the biggest travel stories and best deals covered this past week. Check ’em out!

The Future of Virgin America, Revealed (and Richard Branson’s Reaction)

Alaska Airlines this week went public with its plans for Virgin America. While the Virgin name will be retired, there’s hope that its DNA will survive.

Airport Alert: More Chaos and Confusion Coming to LAX

Delta’s upcoming $1.9 billion renovation and relocation project, estimated to take place over seven years, is just the latest inconvenience for LAX flyers.

U.K. Joins U.S. Laptop Ban as Skepticism Mounts

The U.K. has joined the U.S. in banning electronic devices on flights from some Muslim-majority countries. Not all travelers are on board.

The World’s 10 Happiest (and Unhappiest) Places

For travelers factoring countries’ chill factor in their plans, the annual World Happiness Report ranks 155 countries according to their levels happiness.

Electronic Devices Banned on Some Overseas Flights

Electronic devices will be banned in the cabins of nine airlines operating non-stop flights to the U.S. from 10 airports.

Good to Know: the 10 Most Dangerous Countries for U.S. Travelers

A newly issued report lists the world’s most dangerous countries for American travelers. The U.S. State Department should take note.

Alaska Air Enhances Mileage Program with New Europe Partner

The industry’s best loyalty program gets even better with addition of a new Europe airline partner.

Biggest-Ever Sign-Up Bonuses for 2 Hilton Credit Cards

For Hilton loyalists who don’t already have one of these Honors credit cards, there’s never been a better time to sign up.

Taj Mahal, Anyone? Win This 5-Day Trip to India for 2

Enter to win a trip for two to India, including airfare voucher, accommodations, Delhi tours and tastings, a cooking lesson, Taj Mahal visit.

Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.