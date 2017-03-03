This Week in Travel: Travel Scams + Vegas Room Rates + Flyer Satisfaction + Airport Booze-to-Go

In case you missed something, following are the biggest travel stories and best deals covered this past week. Check ’em out!

Travel Fraud Is Down, but Not Out

Fake travel websites created to steal consumers’ financial and personal information is just one of the scams to look out for.

Las Vegas Room Rates Hit All-Time Highs

With its creeping resort fees, parking fees, and sky-high prices for shows, a Vegas trip is likely to mean busting the budget. There are bargains, though.

85% of Travelers Are Satisfied with Airlines. Really?

The trade group representing most U.S. airlines claims that 85 percent of flyers are satisfied with the overall travel experience. Do you agree?

Booze-to-Go at the Airport. What Could Go Wrong?

Travel and alcohol are a predictably volatile mix. So why are Missouri lawmakers on the verge of allowing travelers to take cocktails with them to their boarding gates?

From Choice Hotels: 1 Free Night After 2 Stays

Choice Hotels’ free-night-after-two-stays promotion may be the most generous of the hotel bonuses currently on offer.

Join JetBlue’s Program, Fly, Earn 5,000 Bonus Points

Through April 16, travelers who enroll in JetBlue’s TrueBlue program and complete a JetBlue flight will earn 5,000 bonus points.

From JetBlue: Triple Points for Long Beach Flights

Through May 22, TrueBlue members can earn triple base points for JetBlue flights between Long Beach, California, and San Francisco, Oakland, Reno, Las Vegas, or San Jose.

New from InterContinental Hotels: Discounts on Gas

Members of the IHG Rewards Club can now save up to 7 cents a gallon when filling up at Shell stations around the world.

Win a Transatlantic Crossing on the Queen Mary 2

Enter to win the grand prize: a seven-night Transatlantic crossing on the Queen Mary 2, between New York and Southampton, England.

