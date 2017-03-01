With Record-High Hotel Rates, Vegas Is a Bargain No More

Back in ancient times, when it was known as Sin City, Las Vegas was famous for its $19 hotel rooms and free all-you-can-eat prime rib dinners. Both literally and figuratively, that was a different century.

In this century, with the city’s cringe-worthy resort fees, niggling parking fees, and sky-high prices for shows, a Vegas trip is more likely to be a budget-buster.

Nevertheless, demand for Las Vegas travel remains strong. According to the latest report from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, average room rates reached an all-time high in January, at $150.21 per night. That figure does not include taxes, mandatory resort fees, which can be as high as $40 a night including taxes, or parking fees.

Other highlights of the report:

January visitors totaled 3.5 million

Hotel occupancy rates average 85.7% in January

Weekend occupancy rates were 92.6%

Gaming revenue for the month: $926 million

For budget-minded travelers, there is one bright spot in the report. The average daily hotel rate at downtown hotels was just $74.59, less than half the $163.72 rate at Strip hotels.

Reader Reality Check

When you think of Las Vegas, do you still view it as a bargain destination?

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.