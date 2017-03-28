New from the World of Hyatt: Double Points from April 1

Hyatt replaced its longtime loyalty program, Gold Passport, with the World of Hyatt program on March 1. It was, according to the company, a major upgrade to a program Hyatt customers were generally already happy with. Travelers were mostly unimpressed with the new program, if not downright negative.

Hyatt today announced its first network-wide promotion since the introduction of World of Hyatt. As such, it’s an opportunity for Hyatt to make a statement about the new program’s generosity and the company’s commitment to its members.

Offer Details

Between April 1 and June 30, World of Hyatt members can earn double points for the second and subsequent stays.

Registration is required.

Deal or No Deal

To recap: No bonus for the first eligible stay, and double points for the second and subsequent stays.

As my 19-year-old would say: “Meh.”

Or, in the words of travelers posting on FlyerTalk, a website for ultra-frequent travelers:

A new low I must say. A pretty shockingly bad promo. Did they actually pay someone to come up with this? They could have cut and pasted from numerous SPG/MR promos. Lame. It’s really starting to feel like this is the year when I abandon Hyatt status. While this is negligibly better than no promo at all, it’s doing absolutely nothing to re-engender good will towards WoH for me, nor is it encouraging me to give any more revenue nights to Hyatt.

With the new program, and with this new promotion, Hyatt seems intent on underwhelming its loyal customers. If that’s the World of Hyatt, it’s destined to be a shrinking world, indeed.

Reader Reality Check

What are your early impressions of World of Hyatt?

