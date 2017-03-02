Earn Triple JetBlue Points for Long Beach Flights

For a limited time, JetBlue customers flying from or to Long Beach, California, can earn bonus points on select routes.

Through May 22, TrueBlue members can earn triple base points for JetBlue flights between Long Beach, California, and San Francisco, Oakland, Reno, Las Vegas, or San Jose.

Registration is required.

Deal or No Deal

TrueBlue members normally earn three base points per dollar, plus additional points for flights booked on jetblue.com, so the total earning rate increases to six points per dollar for Blue fares, seven points for BluePlus fares, eight points for BlueFlex fares, and six points for Mint.

With the promotion, the base points are tripled, so the total earnings for a Blue fare, base plus direct-booking bonus, for example, would be 12 points per dollar. That’s double the number of points normally earned for booking that fare type direct with JetBlue, not triple points.

Still, worth a look.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.