Earn Club Carlson Bonus Points and Discounts at 350 Hotels

Bonus points and a discount… what’s not to like?

Through March 26, Club Carlson members can save up to 30 percent and earn 2,500 bonus points when booking qualifying stays at 350 participating Quorvus Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, and Park Plaza hotels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and the Americas completed between April 1 and June 18.

Registration is required.

Deal or No Deal

Club Carlson members normally earn 20 points per $1 spent. Assuming a hypothetical stay of one $150 night, you’d earn 3,000 points per night. In that scenario, the 2,500-point bonus for a single night almost doubles the normal earnings.

Not bad, but not great either. However, when the bonus is combined with a 30 percent discount, the overall value proposition is pretty compelling.

On the downside, bookings are non-refundable. And of the 350 participating hotels, there are only 12 in the U.S., all Park Inns.

