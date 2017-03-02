2 Hilton Credit Cards Now Come with Biggest-Ever Sign-Up Bonuses

Through May 31, new customers for two Hilton Honors credit cards can earn a sign-up bonus of up to 100,000 points, plus a free hotel night, as follows:

Earn 80,000 Honors bonus points after charging $2,000 to the Hilton Honors card from American Express within three months

Earn 100,000 Honors bonus points after charging $3,000 to the Hilton Honors Surpass card from American Express within three months, plus a free weekend hotel night after one year

The no-annual-fee Hilton Honors card awards users with seven Honors points per $1 spent on Hilton purchases, five points per $1 at restaurants, supermarkets, and gas stations, and three points per $1 on everything else. Cardholders automatically receive Honors Silver status, and an upgrade to Gold after spending $20,000.

The Hilton Honors Surpass card, with a $75 annual fee, awards users with 12 Honors points per $1 spent on Hilton purchases, six points per $1 at restaurants, supermarkets, and gas stations, and three points per $1 on everything else. Cardholders automatically receive Honors Gold status, and an upgrade to Diamond after spending $40,000.

Both Honors cards award users with 500 bonus points for Hilton stays booked online and charged to the cards.

Deal or No Deal

These are the best-ever bonuses for the two Hilton cards. So not only are they good deals, but they’re likely as good as they’re ever going to be.

For Hilton loyalists who don’t already have one of these cards, there’s never been a better time to sign up. And with the usual caveat regarding the dangers of chasing sign-up bonuses for their own sake, there’s even a case to be made for … chasing the sign-up bonuses for their own sake.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.