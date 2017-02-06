Win This: a 4-Day Wine Tasting Tour of Sicily

Want to win a four-day trip for two to Sicily, including airfare, hotel accommodations, ground transportation, meals, and private wine tastings?

Enter the Wines of Sicily DOC “Discover Sicily” sweepstakes by February 28, 2017, for a chance to win the grand prize.

To enter, provide the requested contact information (name, email, etc.) on the sweepstakes landing page and press “Submit.” Done! Time required to participate: less than 15 seconds.

The Fine Print

Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States, including the District of Columbia but excluding New York, Rhode Island, Hawaii, and Florida, who are at least 21 years old at the time of entry.

Limit: one entry per person.

Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the grand prize: $5,000.

Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.

