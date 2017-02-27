This Week’s Best Sweepstakes: Win a Transatlantic Crossing on the Queen Mary 2

Here’s your chance to win a seven-night Transatlantic crossing on the Queen Mary 2, between New York and Southampton, England.

To enter the Cunard “Queen Mary 2 Transatlantic Crossing” sweepstakes, provide the requested contact information (name, email, etc.) on the sweepstakes landing page and press “Submit” by March 31, 2017. Done! Time required to participate: less than 30 seconds.

Prize does not include transportation to or from the cruise’s points of embarkation or disembarkation. Hint: That might be a good use of one’s frequent-flyer miles.

The Fine Print

Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States, including the District of Columbia, and Canada, excluding Quebec, who are at least 21 years old at the time of entry.

Limit: one entry per person on the landing page, plus additional entries for promoting the sweepstakes on social media.

Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the grand prize: $3,400.

Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.