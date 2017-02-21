  • This Week’s Best Sweepstakes: Win a 6-Night Trip to Cinque Terre, Italy

This Week’s Best Sweepstakes: Win a 6-Night Trip to Cinque Terre, Italy

by Tim Winship

Want to win a six-night trip to Italy, including a $1,000 airfare credit, hotel accommodations, a cruise down the Ligurian coast, village tour, cooking class, and wine and olive oil tasting?

Enter the General Assembly “Trip to Italy” sweepstakes by March 12, 2017, for a chance to win. Just provide the requested contact information (name, email, etc.) on the sweepstakes landing page and press “Submit.” Done! Time required to participate: less than 30 seconds.

NOTE: As is often the case with online sweepstakes, by entering you are agreeing to receive email marketing messages from the sponsors. You can easily opt out at any time.

The Fine Print

  • Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States, including the District of Columbia, who are at least 18 years old at the time of entry.
  • Limit: one entry per person.
  • Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the grand prize: $5,000.

Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.

