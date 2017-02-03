This Week in Travel: Spirit Gets Nastier + Hilton Enhances Program + Delta Adds Elite Perks + 2 New Shopping Bonuses

In case you missed it, following are the biggest travel stories and best deals covered this past week. Check ’em out!

Earn More Miles with 2 Valentine’s Day Shopping Bonuses

Through Valentine’s Day, two of the largest airline programs are offering bonus miles for purchases made on their online mileage malls.

Tax Avoiders Could Lose Their Passports

Beginning this year, delinquent taxpayers risk having their passports denied or revoked. Here’s the low-down on the link between taxes and travel.

New Spirit Carry-On Restrictions: A Race To The Bottom

Beginning on April 4, Spirit will further tighten up its rules on carry-on bags, which were already among the industry’s most restrictive.

Hilton Enhances, Renames the Honors Program

Hilton’s HHonors program this week gets a new name, Honors, and four new features, including points pooling and a new rewards partner, Amazon.com.

Delta Adds 3rd Option for Top-Tier Elites

Life for elite members of Delta’s SkyMiles program will get a bit cushier with the addition of new perks and extra flexibility in using them.

Hilton’s New Promotion Is 2,000 Bonus Points Per Night

Between February 1 and April 30, Honors members can earn 2,000 bonus points for every eligible night at any hotel in the Hilton network.

Unlimited Budget? Here Are the 10 Best U.S. Hotels

U.S. News & World Report’s latest survey of the country’s best hotels is an eye-opener, but the top-rated properties are budget-busters.

Trump Blames Travel-Ban Chaos on Delta, Protesters

This weekend’s airport chaos caused by President Trump’s ban on immigrants doesn’t bode well for the next four years of overseas travel.

PointBreaks: Award Stays at 131 IHG hotels for 5,000 Points a Night

IHG Rewards Club has released its latest list of PointBreaks hotels that can be booked for just 5,000 points per night.

