This Week in Travel: Resort Fees Rising + Basic Economy Fares Coming + Inflight Calls + New Hyatt Program

Wallet Watch: Las Vegas Resort Fees Will Rise on March 1

On March 1, resort fees at 10 Caesars hotels on the Las Vegas Strip will rise, to as much as $35 a night. How high can they go?

Starting This Week, It’s a Bare Fares World

Beginning this week, the biggest airfare pricing shakeup in years takes effect. How will it change the way you book?

Travelers to DOT: No Inflight Calls, Please!

In comments on the DOT website, travelers left no doubt as to whether inflight calls should be allowed. The consensus: NO!

The 10 Most Traffic-Congested Cities

Are you planning to spend your vacation stuck in traffic? If you’re visiting one of these 10 most congested cities, you might do just that.

Hyatt’s New Loyalty Program Debuts on March 1

Hyatt’s ambitious new loyalty program, set to launch on March 1, already has customers expressing displeasure with the upcoming changes.

Save 5,000 Miles on United Award Travel to Mexico

United MileagePlus members can save 5,000 miles on roundtrip award flights between the U.S. or Canada and Mexico. Act fast, though; it’s a flash sale.

Free Coach Meals Coming to (Some) Delta Flights

After more than a decade, Delta is bringing back free meal service in coach. While it’s only on select flights, for now, it’s an encouraging development.

No Dumb Questions? Travel Agents Beg to Differ

Is there a place for travel agents in today’s do-it-yourself world? Judging from some of the dumb questions asked by travelers, the answer is “Yes!”

Win a 6-Night Trip to Cinque Terre, Italy

Enter to win a six-night trip to Italy, including a $1,000 airfare credit, hotel accommodations, a cruise, village tour, cooking class, and wine tasting.

