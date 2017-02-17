This Week in Travel: Dumb Travel Questions + Buffett’s Airline Love + Pilots Diss American + Free YCL Meals

In case you missed anything, following are the biggest travel stories and best deals covered this past week. Check ’em out!

No Dumb Questions? Travel Agents Beg to Differ

Is there a place for travel agents in today’s do-it-yourself world? Judging from some of the dumb questions asked by travelers, the answer is “Yes!”

Why Warren Buffett Loves Airlines, and You Shouldn’t

When investors like Warren Buffett go all-in on airline stocks, it means that pricing power has shifted from consumers to the airlines. Bad news for flyers.

Pilots Vote ‘No Confidence’ in American Air’s CEO

Flyers could soon feel the effects of the festering ill will between American Airlines’ workers and the company’s top executives.

Free Coach Meals Coming to (Some) Delta Flights

After more than a decade, Delta is bringing back free meal service in coach. While it’s only on select flights, for now, it’s an encouraging development.

Facing Slack Demand, Airlines Cut Back on Cuba Flights

Faced with sluggish sales, airlines have cut back on Cuba flights and lowered ticket prices. That’s unlikely to spur a surge in travel to the island nation.

Trump Travel Ban Is Hurting the Travel Industry

According to two recent studies, the Trump travel ban is dampening demand for flights to and from the U.S. It’s a trade-off: security versus jobs.

Best-Ever Bonus for Starwood Credit Card Is Back

Through April 5, new customers can earn up to 35,000 bonus points when signing up for the ever-popular Starwood Preferred Guest credit card.

Earn an Extra 500 Hilton Points for Mobile Bookings

Through the end of this year, Hilton Honors members can earn 500 bonus miles for every stay booked using the Hilton mobile app.

Win a 5-Day Disney World Vacation Package for 4 People

Enter to win a four-night Disney World vacation package, including airfare, hotel, ground transportation, theme park passes, and a $500 gift certificate.

Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.

