JetBlue’s New-Member Bonus: 5,000 Points

With a hefty number of bonus points on offer, there’s never been a better time to enroll in JetBlue’s TrueBlue program.

Offer Details

Through April 16, travelers who enroll in JetBlue’s TrueBlue program and complete a JetBlue flight will earn 5,000 bonus points.

The qualifying flight may be either one-way or roundtrip.

Registration is required.

Deal or No Deal

This is the most generous JetBlue new-member bonus in recent memory. Any non-members who will be flying JetBlue during the promotion period should certainly register and bank the bonus points.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.