“This year, 325 hotels are changing categories. Of these hotels, approximately 63% are moving down and 37% moving up. There are no changes to the number of categories or the points required by category.”

Hotel Category Changes Announced for 2017 With Starwood and Marriott

Those are the words posted according to this discussion launched by InsideFlyer member and official company representative SPG Champion 3 — also known as Alexis Lhopital, who is one of the social media specialists of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide. The hotel category changes become effective as of Tuesday, March 7, 2017.

On the same day — of the approximately 23 percent of the hotel and resort properties within the brand portfolio of Marriott which will change category — 60 percent of them will move up at least one category; and 40 percent will move down.

Summary

How the category changes affect you depends on at which hotel or resort property you plan to stay.

The notice of category changes was announced almost one month in advance; so at least you have time to act upon them before then to get the best value. Book your award reservation as soon as possible prior to Tuesday, March 7, 2017 if you want to redeem your points at current rates; and if you have already booked a reservation at a hotel or resort property which will decrease in price, consider rebooking it after March 7 to save some points.

Source: Marriott Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest.