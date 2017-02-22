Flash Sale: United Discounts Award Travel to Mexico

United MileagePlus members can save on award flights to Mexico. Act fast, though; it’s a flash sale.

Offer Details

Through February 24, MileagePlus members can save 5,000 miles when booking roundtrip award travel between the U.S. or Canada and Mexico, between April 29 and May 26.

Deal or No Deal

With the discount, the price of Mexico award flights is reduced from 35,000 to 30,000 miles, a 14 percent discount. Nice.

Not so nice: the narrow window to book at the discounted rate. The travel window, at less than a full month, is a negative as well.

Snooze you lose.

