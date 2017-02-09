Delta Offers Bonus Miles for Australia Flights

It’s off-season for travel Down Under, and Delta is offering bonus miles to keep its flights full.

Offer Details

Through May 31, SkyMiles members can earn an extra five miles per $1 spent on flights between Los Angeles and Sydney, Brisbane, or Melbourne (new service launching April 4), as follows:

Non-elite members earn 10 miles per $1, versus 5 miles normally

Silver Medallion members earn 12 miles per $1, versus 7 miles normally

Gold Medallion members earn 13 miles per $1, versus 8 miles normally

Platinum Medallion members earn 14 miles per $1, versus 9 miles normally

Diamond Medallion members earn 16 miles per $1, versus 11 miles normally

The bonus miles apply to flights on Delta and on Delta-marketed Virgin Australia flights.

Registration is required.

Deal or No Deal

As always, bonus miles trump the alternative.

In this case, awarding a set number of additional miles means that non-elite members earn double the number of miles normally earned, while elite members earn lower multiples. That’s likely to stick in the craws of elite members, who rightly feel their loyalty entitles them to a bonus multiple at least on par with that offered to non-elites.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.