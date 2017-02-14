Delta Discounts Award Flights to/from Los Angeles – Book by 2/15

For a limited time, SkyMiles members can fly between Los Angeles and selected other cities for as few as 5,000 Delta miles each way in coach, 9,500 miles each way in Comfort+.

Delta’s latest flash sale on SkyMiles award travel is indeed a flash sale. As in: 48 hours only. As in: Book by 11:59 p.m. EST on February 15.

Although the booking must be made in short order, award travel itself can be completed between April 19 and May 24.

While Delta includes a list of discounted cities on the sale’s landing page, it is by no means comprehensive. In random test bookings, discounts were found to be available throughout Delta’s domestic network.

Deal or No Deal

The discounts are considerable. And the fact that Delta is now discounting award travel on a monthly basis is a positive for SkyMiles members, as well. Although it may leave them wondering which are the “normal” prices: the discounted rates, or the non-discounted rates. With the almost certain prospect of more award sales to come, it certainly makes ponying up the normal award price seem like an unnecessary extravagance.

As is always the case with flash sales, the snooze-you-lose booking imperative is a negative. The narrow travel window, at just over one month, is a negative as well.

Still, worth a look if you have Delta miles in hand and plan (or could plan) a trip on any of the discounted routes in the coming months.

Reader Reality Check

Have you taken advantage of Delta’s award sales?

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.