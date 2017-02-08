Book Via Mobile App to Earn an Extra 500 Hilton Points

Hilton’s newly announced mobile app promotion features a decidedly modest bonus.

But combined with its current systemwide promotion — 2,000 bonus points per stay between February 1 and April 30 — it makes Hilton a slightly stronger contender for your travel dollar.

Offer Details

Between February 7 and December 31, Hilton Honors members who use the Hilton app to book will earn 500 bonus miles for every stay. The 500-point bonus is combinable with the current 2,000-point offer, and with any other bonuses offered through the end of 2017.

Registration is required, for both the 2,000-point and 500-point bonuses.

Deal or No Deal

To be sure, 500 points doesn’t by itself move the needle much. But combining it with the other outstanding offer, for a total of 2,500 bonus points per stay, makes for a bonus that begins to approach relevance.

If you haven’t yet installed Hilton’s mobile app on your device, you should. While it may not be quite as feature-rich as Marriott’s, it’s a solid product. And being able to use a smartphone to check in and open your room door are real value-adds to the travel equation.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.