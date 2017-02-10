This Week in Travel: Lifetime Flight Ban + World’s Longest Flight + Bonus for Airbnb Stays + New Marriott App

In case you missed it, following are the biggest travel stories and best deals covered this past week. Check ’em out!

How to Get Banned from Flying for Life

Getting banned for life from flying a commercial airline isn’t easy, or common. But here’s how three Spirit Air passengers managed to do it.

The World’s Longest Flight: Pain on a Plane?

Whether you see it as a threat or a promise, there is a new current titleholder for the operator of the world’s longest flight, at 17.5 hours on a plane.

Every Country’s Top Attraction – There’s a Map for That

Whether you’re a follower or a contrarian, it’s good to know where other travelers go. It’s easy, with a new map of the top tourist sites in every country.

Waldorf Astoria to Close for 2-Year Remodel on March 1

Travelers have another three weeks to squeeze in a stay at New York’s iconic Waldorf Astoria before the hotel closes for a two-year remodel.

Limited Time: Triple Delta Miles for Airbnb Stays

SkyMiles members can earn a 2,000-mile bonus for the first Airbnb stay and three miles for every $1 spent for all Airbnb stays.

Earn More Delta Miles for Australia Flights

Through May 31, SkyMiles members can earn an extra five miles per $1 spent on flights between Los Angeles and Sydney, Brisbane, or Melbourne.

Marriott Upgrades Its Mobile App

Marriott today launched the latest version of its mobile app, boasting new and enhanced features for digitally savvy travelers.

Earn an Extra 500 Hilton Points for Mobile Bookings

Through the end of this year, Hilton Honors members can earn 500 bonus miles for every stay booked using the Hilton mobile app.

Win a 4-Day Wine-Tasting Tour of Sicily

Enter this sweepstakes for a chance to win a four-day trip to Sicily, including airfare, hotel, ground transportation, meals, and private wine tastings.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.