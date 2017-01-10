United Airlines is giving away 70,000 award MileagePlus miles to 30 winners — miles which can take you to greater than 370 destinations, which includes more nonstop flights to more cities in China than any other airline — in celebration of 30 years of serving China.

You Could Be One of 30 Winners of 70,000 MileagePlus Miles — But Hurry

Hurry, though — you must register for this sweepstakes by 11:59:59 in the evening Eastern Standard Time by tonight, Tuesday, January 10, 2017 to have your entry submitted in time. You must be a member of the United Airlines MileagePlus frequent flier loyalty program who is a legal resident of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia; and you must be a minimum of 18 years of age or older — 19 years of age or older if you are a resident of Alabama or Nebraska — who is located within the 50 United States and the District of Columbia at the time of entry.

No purchase or payment is required or necessary to enter, play, win or claim a prize; and a purchase or payment will not increase your odds or chances of winning.

Prizes

Thirty prizes of 70,000 United Airlines MileagePlus award miles are available; and each prize will be deposited into the United Airlines MileagePlus frequent flier loyalty program account of each winner.

The approximate retail value of each prize is $1,400.00; and the total approximate retail value of all prizes is $42,000.00.

In order to accept a prize, winner must be a member of the United MileagePlus frequent flier loyalty program; but if a winner is not a member of the United MileagePlus frequent flier loyalty program, he or she may sign up as a member for free at time of prize notification. Upon receipt and verification of each winner’s Affidavit and United MileagePlus program membership, winner will be notified via email or overnight mail regarding the specific delivery details of the deposit of the 70,000 United MileagePlus award miles into winner’s account. Prizes cannot be transferred, assigned, sold, auctioned or redeemed for cash or substituted except at Sponsor’s sole discretion.

Select Official Rules

This sweepstakes is void outside the 50 United States and the District of Columbia; and where prohibited by law.

The entry form must be completed with your first and last name, complete address including ZIP code, telephone number, e-mail address and date of birth, and any other information which may be required. Once the entry form is complete, click on the “Submit” button to receive one entry into the sweepstakes. All e-mail addresses are subject to verification prior to being allocated an entry.

Entries made by any means which subvert the entry process will be void. You may not enter using multiple names, addresses or identities nor may participants use any other device or artifice to enter.

A random drawing will be conducted on or about Wednesday, January 11, 2017 to select 30 winners from among all eligible entries received during the promotional period. Winners will be notified via telephone or e-mail message on or about Thursday, January 12, 2017.

Other official rules, terms and conditions apply — be sure that you read all of them carefully and agree with them before participating in the sweepstakes — which include but are not limited to those dealing with the topics of:

Privacy and personal information

Release and limitations of liability

Selection and verification of winners

Winner notification procedure

Disqualification of participants

Criteria and restrictions pertaining to claiming and using prizes once they are won

Rights

Publicity

Tax liability

Technical issues

Legal waivers and statements

Unclaimed prizes

Cancellation or postponement of prizes

How to find out the names of the winners

What can potentally happen in the event of a dispute

Burden of proof of submission of entry

Typographical errors

Other disclaimers and conditions of participation

Summary

There is a limit of one entry per person per e-mail address during the entire duration of the promotion — so all you need to do is enter between now and tonight.

May you be one of the 30 winners of this sweepstakes if you decide to participate.

Photograph ©2013 by Brian Cohen.