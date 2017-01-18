Triple TrueBlue Points to Cuba For a Limited Time

InsideFlyer member Wandering Aramean has alerted fellow members of InsideFlyer of this offer where you can earn triple TrueBlue points to Cuba — on all one-way and round trip flights operated by JetBlue Airways to Havana, Santa Clara, Camagüey and Holguín — as long as you register for this promotion prior to purchasing your tickets to book your flight reservations by Saturday, March 18, 2017 for travel through then.

This offer applies to flight reservations booked after registering for this offer. Existing flight reservations, previously booked flights or changes to a previously-booked flight do not qualify for this offer.

If you are not already a member of the TrueBlue frequent flier loyalty program, signing up here will automatically register you for the current promotion. If you are already a TrueBlue member, simply input your last name and TrueBlue login when registering.

Earning Bonus TrueBlue Points

All Members will earn three base TrueBlue points per dollar spent on any individual flight operated by JetBlue Airways and purchased under a JetBlue Airways flight number. Triple bonus TrueBlue points are awarded on the base TrueBlue point offer only.

If those flights operated by JetBlue Airways are booked directly the official Internet web site of JetBlue Airways, you can earn bonus TrueBlue points depending on the fare option selected as follows: when you purchase a…

Blue fare, you can earn nine bonus TrueBlue points per dollar for a total of twelve TrueBlue points per dollar

BluePlus fare, you can earn ten bonus TrueBlue points per dollar for a total of 13 Points per dollar

BlueFlex fare, you can earn eleven bonus Points per dollar for a total of 14 TrueBlue points per dollar

Mint fare, you will earn three TrueBlue points per dollar spent on any individual flight operated by JetBlue; and can earn nine bonus TrueBlue points per dollar for a total of twelve TrueBlue points per dollar if those flights are booked directly on jetblue.com during the promotional period.

Important Information Pertaining to Travel to Cuba

Fares to Cuba include government taxes, fees and Cuban government required health insurance which must be paid at the time of booking. Each passenger from the United States of America must comply with regulations administered by the United States Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and is solely responsible for ensuring that his or her trip is authorized under at least one of the OFAC approved license categories and for obtaining any applicable visa. JetBlue is not responsible for a passenger’s failure to present or provide adequate travel documentation required.

Select Terms and Conditions

Your JetBlue Airways TrueBlue frequent flier loyalty program membership number must be entered at time of booking your flight reservation.

All triple TrueBlue points are considered bonus points and do not count towards earning Mosaic elite level status; only the three base TrueBlue points per dollar you earn on your individual JetBlue Airways flight count towards Mosaic elite level status. TrueBlue points will be earned on the base fare of the flight only.

TrueBlue points will not be earned on government taxes or fees, travel insurance or other fees or charges — for example, change fees and cancellation fees, as two of many examples. In the event you cancel your reservation or change your reservation so that it no longer complies with the terms of this offer, you will not receive any TrueBlue points from that reservation; and any TrueBlue points already awarded will be debited from your TrueBlue account.

This offer:

Does not apply to non-revenue travel (e.g., travel booked with a travel certificate, TrueBlue award flights, etc.)

Is not valid in connection with other routes, partner or codeshare or interline flights, Getaways vacation packages, cruises, or any other product or service

May not be combined with other special offers

Is not redeemable for cash

Has no cash value. TrueBlue account must be in good standing.

Please allow up to six weeks after the promotion period ends for points to be posted to your TrueBlue account.

Other terms and conditions apply.

Summary

JetBlue Airways offers low airfares depending on when you travel — for example, round-trip airfare from Newark to Havana is as as low as $224.00 round-trip — and you earn triple TrueBlue points in the process when traveling by Saturday, March 18, 2017.

That sounds like a winning combination which you should consider — but be sure that Cuba is the right destination for you at this time, as it is not like visiting most other Caribbean destinations…

Photograph ©2015 by Brian Cohen.