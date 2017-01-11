Travel To Mexico For as Low as 22,000 SkyMiles: Delta Air Lines Flash Sale — January 2017 Edition

You can travel to Mexico in economy class for as few as 22,000 SkyMiles round trip from now through Wednesday, March 15, 2017 — but you must book your award travel by tonight, Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 11:59 in the evening, as this sale is only in effect through then; and you must stay over a Saturday night.

Delta Air Lines Flash Sale — January 2017 Edition

A portion of travel for some itineraries may be on the Delta Connection and Delta Shuttle carriers — including:

Compass Airlines

Endeavor Air, Incorporated

ExpressJet Airlines, Incorporated

GoJet Airlines

Shuttle America

SkyWest

Taxes and fees are not included in the redemption of award tickets. Those are extra costs of which you will have to pay whenever you redeem your SkyMiles for a ticket, which must be purchased at the official Internet web site of Delta Air Lines.

Select Terms and Conditions

Award travel is subject to government-imposed taxes and fees and carrier-imposed charges, which are your responsibility and must be paid at the time the ticket is booked. Taxes, fees and charges imposed by the carrier depend upon the itinerary, and will range between $30.00 and $80.00 one-way for Main Cabin travel from the contiguous 48 United States to Caribbean and Mexico, and will range between $70.00 and $130.00 one-way for Main Cabin travel from the Caribbean and Mexico to the 48 contiguous continental United States to Europe. Taxes shown are based on nonstop flights and accurate as of February 1, 2016. Award seats are limited and may not be available on all flights or in all markets.

Tickets are not refundable except in accordance with the cancellation policy of Delta Air Lines. Fees may apply for downgrades or reissues and itinerary changes. Award ticket changes must be implemented at least 72 hours prior to the departure time of the flight being changed. Award tickets booked within 72 hours of departure are not refundable and cannot be redeposited or reissued unless prohibited by local law or within the risk-free cancellation period. No changes will be permitted to the originating flight of award tickets booked within 72 hours; however, changes to the return flight are permitted if the return flight is not within 72 hours and the change is implemented at least 72 hours prior to flight departure. Fees apply for any changes; and taxes and fees will apply. Voluntary changes to award tickets after the promotion has ended may result in an increase in mileage costs.

Redemption amounts, fees, rules, and offers are subject to change without notice.

In terms of fees for baggage, allowances are subject to size or weight limits. Refer to excess baggage for details.

Other restrictions, terms and conditions apply — including but not limited to additional fare rules, restrictions, fees, and baggage charges which may apply

Summary

This is the January 2017 iteration of the monthly flash sale being offered by Delta Air Lines, which started in August.

Definitively calling this a good deal is difficult to do without an actual award chart to which can be referred — some say that these rates represent a discount of 30 percent — but saving any amount of SkyMiles on an award ticket is better than not saving any at all.

Photograph ©2016 by Brian Cohen.