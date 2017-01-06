Redeem as few as 5,000 SkyMiles for one-way flights on Delta Air Lines — plus taxes and fees — for travel to select destinations within all 50 United States and Canada between Tuesday, January 24, 2017 and Monday, July 31, 2017, by when all travel must be completed…

Redeem as Few as 5,000 SkyMiles One Way During Delta Air Lines Award Sale January 2017

…but you must purchase your ticket and book your reservation at a minimum of 21 days prior to departure and no later than Friday, January 13, 2017. Award seats are limited and may not be available on all flights or in all markets.

The classes of service included in this promotion are Delta Comfort+ and the main economy class cabin only on flights which are operated by Delta Air Lines or by a carrier operating as Delta Connection or Delta Shuttle — such as Compass Airlines, Endeavor Air, Incorporated, ExpressJet Airlines, Incorporated, GoJet Airlines, Shuttle America, and SkyWest.

Blackout Dates

Promotional redemption amounts are not available during the specified dates for all markets:

Thursday, February 16, 2017 – Monday, February 20, 2017

Thursday, April 13, 2017 – Monday, April 17, 2017

Additionally, promotional redemption amounts are not available during the specified dates on the following routes between:

Atlanta and Detroit Thursday, March 30, 2017 – Monday, April 3, 2017

Thursday, March 30, 2017 – Monday, April 3, 2017 Atlanta and New York-LaGuardia Airport Thursday, April 6, 2017 – Monday, April 10, 2017 Thursday, June 22, 2017 – Monday, June 26, 2017

Billings and Salt Lake City Friday, June 2, 2017 – Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Friday, June 2, 2017 – Tuesday, June 6, 2017 Boston and Orlando Wednesday, April 12, 2017 – Sunday, April 23, 2017

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 – Sunday, April 23, 2017 Detroit and Fort Lauderdale Thursday, March 30, 2017 – Tuesday, April 4, 2017



Thursday, March 30, 2017 – Tuesday, April 4, 2017 Kahului and Seattle Thursday, March 30, 2017 – Monday, April 3, 2017 Thursday, April 6, 2017 – Wednesday, April 12, 2017



Fees for Award Travel

Award travel is subject to government-imposed taxes and fees and carrier-imposed charges, which are your responsibility and must be paid at the time the ticket is booked. Taxes, fees, and carrier-imposed charges depend upon the itinerary; and are at least $5.60 one way for travel within the contiguous 48 United States and between the contiguous 48 United States and Canada.

Cancellations, Refunds, Changes and Transfers

Refunds are not permitted on tickets except in accordance with the cancellation policy of Delta Air Lines.

Fees may apply for downgrades or reissued tickets and itinerary changes.

Changes to award tickets must occur at least 72 hours prior to the departure time of the flight being changed. Award tickets booked within 72 hours of departure are not refundable and cannot be redeposited or reissued unless prohibited by local law or within the risk-free cancellation period. No changes will be permitted to the originating flight of award tickets booked within 72 hours; however, changes to the return are permitted if the return flight is not within 72 hours and the change is made at least 72 hours prior to flight departure. Fees apply for any changes; and taxes and fees will apply. Voluntary changes to award tickets after this promotion has ended may result in an increase in the cost of SkyMiles.

This offer cannot be transferred.

Other Terms and Conditions

Promotional redemption amounts are subject to availability and seats available at promotional Award prices are limited. Pay with Miles tickets are not eligible for promotional redemption amounts.

Some routes may include one or more segments operated with single cabin aircraft featuring Main Cabin economy class service in place of Delta Comfort+. Please check the itinerary for details and class of service.

Summary

You should expect to redeem between 15,000 and 20,000 SkyMiles for round-trip flights during this sale — which is still a deal; but not exactly one where you should go out of your way in which to participate.

If you cannot participate in this tepid sale, take heart: as Delta Air Lines already had similar sales in the past year, chances are that yet another similar sale will occur soon; but unlike previous versions, this sale is valid to select destinations within all 50 United States and Canada.

Photograph ©2015 by Brian Cohen.