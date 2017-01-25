You can earn 2,000 Hilton HHonors points per day — every day for every stay from Wednesday, February 1, 2017 through Sunday, April 30, 2017 — at greater than 4,700 hotel and resort properties worldwide with a new promotion by the Hilton HHonors frequent guest loyalty program called 2K Every Day.

There are no minimum stay requirements; and there is no maximum limit as to how many Hilton HHonors points you can earn.

The Internet web site at which you can register for this promotion — which will be effective as of Wednesday, February 1, 2017 — is not yet live.

Summary

Here is an example of potential earn for a typical stay of two nights:

3,000 Base Points + 1,500 Points & Points Bonus + 4,000 2K Every Day Bonus = 8,500 Points.

That is equivalent to 33 percent more Hilton HHonors points than you would have earned through the Double Points offers from last year.

The good news is that — as with the Double Up promotion — the 2K Every Day promotion is expected to remain simple and straightforward.

The Grand Hilton Seoul hotel property is one of the greater than 4,700 hotel and resort properties worldwide which will participate in the 2K Every Day promotion from Hilton HHonors. Please click here for a review of this particular hotel property. Photograph ©2014 by Brian Cohen..