United Announces First Routes with New Polaris Seat on the 777-300ER

United has just announced the initial routes that will offer their new Polaris business class seat on their first Boeing 777-300ER.

Although all United long-haul flights are switching to feature the new Polaris bedding, food & beverage options and amenity kits, the 777-300ER will be the first one to receive the eagerly awaited seats.

• Between February 16, 2017 and May 4, 2017 United will offer Newark-San Francisco round trip service six days a week on the new 777-300ER.

• Starting March 25, 2017 United will use the new two-class 777-300ER on the San Francisco-Hong Kong route, replacing the current 747-400 aircraft.

There will be 60 business class seats on United’s 777-300ER with a 1-2-1 configuration. The flat bed seats measure 6’6” and 23 inches wide.

In the back of the plane there will be 102 Economy Plus seats and a whopping 204 Economy seats, all arranged in a tight 3-4-3 configuration. Here’s a look at United’s 777-300ER seatmap according to their website –

The new cabin design features LED mood lighting, and seats on the aircraft will have power outlets, USB ports, seatback on-demand entertainment, and Wifi will be available (for purchase).

United plans to have all 14 of their new Boeing 777-300ERs in service by the end of 2017.

Top Photo credit: United 777-300ER (PRNewsFoto/United Airlines)