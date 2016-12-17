For the first time, the Marriott Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest frequent guest loyalty programs simultaneously have similar promotions — especially since their parent companies merged and now allow members to freely transfer points between programs.

Marriott and Starwood Offer Nearly Identical Quarterly Promotions

With both promotions, earn double bonus points on your first three eligible stays of at least one night at participating hotel or resort properties almost anywhere in the world between Monday, January 16, 2017 and Saturday, April 15, 2017; plus, you will also receive an extra customized bonus targeted specifically for you to earn even more points.

The only exceptions which are not eligible for credit and do not qualify for promotional earnings are:

ExecuStay

Marriott Executive Apartments nights

Marriott Vacation Club owner-occupied weeks

Nights spent while redeeming an award

Rooms booked through most third party retailers via the Internet and select travel agency bookings — as well as certain prepaid room reservations — including but not limited to: travelocity.com expedia.com orbitz.com delta.com



Marriott Rewards 2017 Spring Mega Bonus Terms and Conditions

Register now to participate in this promotion and reveal your bonus offer.

Bonus points will be awarded to your account within five business days after the qualifying stay.

Members electing to earn frequent flier loyalty program miles are not eligible for this promotion.

Stays at The Ritz-Carlton hotel and resort properties will count toward achievement.

Remember to book directly at the official Internet web site of Marriott.

SPG Double Take Promotion Terms and Conditions

This offer is valid at all hotels and resorts in the Starwood Preferred Guest program — no exceptions.

Register now to participate in this promotion and reveal your Double Take bonus.

Members who earn double Starpoints will earn an additional two Starpoints per eligible United States dollar spent — for a total of four Starpoints per dollar. Elite-level extra Starpoints earnings and other bonuses will not be doubled. Only the base two-Starpoints-per-dollar earnings are doubled.

This offer is eligible with other Starpoints promotions; however, each offer will award bonus Starpoints independently of each other, and offers cannot be combined.

Bonus Starpoints will post to the registered member’s account within four weeks after the qualifying stay posts.

Stays must be booked through any Starpoints-eligible channel, which includes a travel professional who books through those channels or the GDS.

This offer is subject to change without notice; and is applicable to individual members only and not to groups.

Terms and Conditions of Both Promotions

Registration is required by Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 11:59 in the evening Eastern Standard Time.

An eligible stay is defined as one or more consecutive nights spent at the same hotel or resort property while paying an eligible room rate during the promotion period — regardless of the number of times you check in or check out of the hotel or resort property. Only one room per hotel or resort property is counted towards your nights or stay.

An eligible night is defined as at least one night paying an eligible rate in the promotion period. An eligible rate is any rate that is eligible to earn Starpoints in the Starwood Preferred Guest program or Marriott Rewards points in the Marriott Rewards program.

The offers cannot be transferred.

All terms and conditions of the respective frequent guest loyalty programs apply to the promotions; and other terms and conditions may apply.

Summary

Ensure that you register for one or both promotions to receive your targeted offer when the actual promotion period begins on Monday, January 16, 2017 so that you are ready to earn your bonus points — and do not forget that you can transfer points between linked accounts in both frequent guest loyalty programs.

Source: Marriott Rewards.