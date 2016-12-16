“Well, they have added new ways to earn this status”, InsideFlyer member WilliamQ posted. “I am still far far far far far far away but adding award nights makes counting / accumulating 1,000 nights way easier.”

The status to which he is referring is Hilton HHonors Lifetime Diamond VIP elite level status, which as of January of 2017 will have two additional ways to qualify.

Easier to Qualify For Hilton HHonors Lifetime Diamond VIP Elite Level Status in 2017

One of the criteria which you must meet — and has not changed — is that you must have maintained Diamond VIP elite level status for at least ten years, which do not need to be consecutive.

In addition, you must either:

Have stayed at least 1,000 nights — either paid or reward; or

Have accumulated two million base points since joining the Hilton HHonors frequent guest loyalty program — but only base points are eligible, as bonus points earned via promotions, co-branded credit cards, or other means do not count towards VIP elite level status

The two new criteria now include:

Reward nights are now included in the minimum requirement of staying 1,000 nights; and

Base points now count towards Hilton HHonors Lifetime Diamond VIP elite level status instead of the minimum requirement of staying 1,000 nights

Summary

The details of the new lifetime status — including how members will qualify — had not yet been announced when Randy Petersen first reported on it in this article back on Tuesday, January 20, 2015.

A notification via e-mail message will be sent to members sometime in February of 2017 who have qualified for Lifetime Diamond VIP elite level status as of Saturday, December 31, 2016. You can contact the team at the Diamond Desk to find out whether or not you will qualify, as members of that team will be happy to help you.

With the addition of the two new criteria, qualifying for Hilton HHonors Lifetime Diamond VIP elite level status may still not be easy — but it is now easier…

Photograph ©2015 by Brian Cohen.