1,000 Free IHG Rewards Points For Your Birthday

IHG Rewards wants to give you a special gift on your birthday – 1,000 free points!

Here’s how to get your free points –

Sign in to your IHG Rewards account.

Scroll all the way to the bottom of the page of your personal information.

Below your address, email and SMS preferences is a space where your birthdate can be found.

Your birthdate will be listed there if you provided it when signing up. Otherwise, you can easily add it. If you don’t have your birthday on file, there’s even a little hint from IHG Rewards saying that they’d love to wish you a happy birthday.

To make sure your birthdate is on file, click on Add Birth Date on the right side of the page, and add your birthdate.

Note that once it is entered in there you’ll need to contact customer support if incorrect and needs to be changed, so take a second glance to make sure it is right.

Once your birthday is there, you’ll receive the IHG Rewards bonus points automatically on your birthday.

This is a nice little bonus that IHG Rewards is offering members, so why not take a minute to get yours?

(HT: Doctor of Credit)