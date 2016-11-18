Hilton Winter Sale 2016: Save Up to 30 Percent in Europe, Middle East and Africa

Save up to 30 percent on the Hilton Winter Sale 2016 at participating hotel and resort properties in Europe, Middle East and Africa when you book your reservations by Tuesday, January 31, 2017 for weekends between Friday, November 18, 2016 and Sunday, December 31, 2017 — except as otherwise indicated.

Full payment is required at the time of booking your reservation, as your credit card will be charged immediately for the total amount quoted for the entire stay as reserved. Availability at the advertised rate is limited.

Save Up to 30 Percent in Europe, Middle East and Africa

Participating Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio, a collection by Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn hotel properties are offering a discount of up to 25 percent — which varies by participating hotel or resort property — off of the best available or easy cancellation rate; as well as the best available bed and breakfast rates.

Room rates for members of the Hilton HHonors program during the Winter Sale are an additional discount of five percent — adding up to a total discount of 30 percent off of room rates. Guaranteed Discount or lowest price offering is valid for Hilton HHonors members only. To qualify you must be a registered member of Hilton HHonors at the time of booking and the booking must be made through Hilton direct channels: Hilton.com or HHonors.com, or the Hilton Reservation call center.

Participating Hampton by Hilton properties are offering a discount of up to ten percent on the best available rate. Some hotel or resort properties may offer a discount on premium room categories only — for example, Executive or Deluxe rooms — as part of the sale; and rates advertised may be for premium room categories. Some participating hotel or resort properties may offer a discount off of the Dinner, Bed and Breakfast Best Available Rate — or half board rate.

Select Terms and Conditions

Any currency conversions displayed on advertising are provided as a guide for comparison purposes only. Reservations will be booked in the local hotel currency displayed. Currency rates utilized in each conversion rely upon several different public sources from other parties without independent investigation or verification and should be used only as examples. Hilton does not, and cannot, verify the accuracy of any rate conversion examples.

Hilton HHonors members who book direct enjoy free standard Wi-Fi at any Hilton, Doubletree, Embassy, Waldorf, Conrad, Curio, and Canopy hotels. Free standard Wi-Fi is available for all booked stays at Hampton, Hilton Garden Inn, Homewood Suites, and Home 2 Suites. Premium Wi-Fi is available for a fee at selected properties (except Diamond Members). Not free in meeting spaces or at properties with a resort charge.

For purposes of this offer — which is subject to availability at participating hotel and resort properties within the Hilton Worldwide portfolio of brands in Europe, Middle East and Africa — weekend is defined as Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights in Europe and Africa and Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights in the Middle East — excluding the countries of Turkey, Lebanon and Morocco. You must book your reservation a minimum of three days before your scheduled arrival.

Rates are not refundable, as refunds or credits will not be issued unless otherwise indicated by local law. A refund of ten percent of the paid room rate applies upon cancellation only to hotel and resort properties located in Germany. Charges cannot be applied to other stays, services or merchandise; and your booking cannot be changed. If you fail to arrive at the hotel property on the scheduled arrival date, your reservation will be cancelled and you will not receive any refund or credit. Rates featured in advertising are ‘from rates’ for destinations and are the lowest rates available for arrivals for weekends until Sunday, December 4, 2016.

Blackout dates may apply and vary by hotel or resort property. This offer is subject to offer details herein; as well as the booking terms and conditions of the individual hotel or resort property. Prices shown are per room per night based on two adults sharing. Unless otherwise stated, rates include taxes but exclude gratuities and incidental charges. The Hilton Minibreaks offer of a second room for children for half price cannot be combined with this promotion.

This offer cannot be combined with other promotions, packages, negotiated rate plans, qualified rate plans or bonus offers; and it is not valid for group bookings.

Other terms and conditions apply.

Summary

Although you can save up to 30 percent off of the best available — or easy cancellation — rate and the best available bed and breakfast rates on all weekends in 2017 at participating Hilton Worldwide hotel and resort properties across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, there are some hotel and resort properties which extend the promotion to during the week as well, as some participating hotel and resort properties in Europe may offer availability on midweek arrival dates between Friday, December 9, 2016 to Monday, January 9, 2017.

You can potentially procure great values on room rates through this promotion — but at the expense of tying up your money in rates which are restricted and not flexible. Do your research before you commit yourself to booking a reservation through this offer, as your money cannot be refunded once you pay when booking your reservation.

The Hilton Capital Grand Abu Dhabi is one of the hotel properties which is participating in this Winter Sale. Please read this review of the Hilton Capital Grand Abu Dhabi. Photograph ©2015 by Brian Cohen.